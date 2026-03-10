KUWAIT -- Considering the ongoing aggression by Iran against Kuwait, including threats against the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, KPC has implemented a precautionary reduction in crude oil production and refining throughput as part of its risk management and business continuity strategy.



In a statement to KUNA, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation emphasized that this adjustment is strictly precautionary and will be reviewed as the situation develops. The corporation remains fully prepared to restore production levels once conditions allow, stressing that all domestic market needs remain fully secured in accordance with established plans.



The KPC remains committed to prioritizing employee safety, safeguarding Kuwait's national assets, and promoting stability within global energy markets.

