KUWAIT -- The Kuwait Government's 2025 package of tasks reveals that the state departments' accomplishments and enterprises were meshed into in a well-planned wide-scale development strategy.

The government, throughout the year, accelerated execution of mega development enterprises, financial and economic reforms, overhauling the infrastructure, boosting human resources, logistical services, simultaneously with enhancing governance and efficiency of the government's performance.

As part of this approach, the cabinet had instructed the ministry of finance to execute structural financial reforms to attain financial balance, preserve sustainability and strength of the Kuwaiti economy, in addition to various other tasks such as issuance of relevant decrees into law, setting budgets of this department and other ministries, affiliate and independent authorities for the fiscal year (2025-2026).



The government efforts have led to lifting Kuwait sovereign rating from A+ to AA+ with a stable outlook. In this respect, the cabinet tasked the minister of finance with submitting a regular report every six months regarding the international state sovereign rating.



Revising cases of public funds' squandering and attaining justice among citizens subject to the social security system, the cabinet had instructed the ministry of finance, the Civil Service Commission and the Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) to restructure payments, suspend special allocations, based on Article 80 of the social security law.

Moreover, the government had advised the ministry of finance to coordinate with the Fatwa and Legislation Department and other authorities to manage and regulate usage of state assets, jurisdictions of which would be restricted to a single entity, the State Properties Division at the ministry.



Furthermore, it had ordered several ministries and state bodies to take required measures and remove all forms of encroachments on state land plots.



Proceeding with this approach, the government had notified various authorities to coordinate with the Committee for Follow-up on Public Funds Cases to closely follow up on the cases referred to the judiciary.



The council of ministers had also advised the government departments to tighten oversight and coordinate with the diverse authorities to clamp down on smuggling subsidized food supplies abroad.



Other tasks on the government table were planned execution of the railway project, high speed transport and guiding relevant departments to devise a plan for the "cultural march." It also charged the Supreme Council for Planning and Development to handle hurdles facing the annual development plan 2025-2026.

As part of efforts aligned with national goals for sustainable urban development and comprehensive quality of life, the Council directed all ministries, authorities, and public institutions to fully comply to the Building Code and the Kuwait Accessibility Code for Persons with Disabilities, adopting them as mandatory references for all state projects without exception.



The Council also required all entities to circulate the ministerial decision amending provisions of Decision No. 206 of 2009 on regulating construction works and attached schedules, and to publish them on official electronic websites nationwide.



Additionally, the government had instructed the ministry of commerce and industry to present a regular report about the strategic development supplies centers and the ministry of health to bolster the medical security system.

It also sought to attain a qualitative leap in the air cargo services as part of the approach to improve the business environment and facilitate commodities' movement.



At the energy level, it assigned 12 government departments to facilitate the executive plan for energy transformation as part of the approach toward carbon neutrality by 2060, complying to international pledges in this regard.



The government had tasked Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Dr. Mahmoud Boushehri to coordinate with Minister of Public Works Dr. Nora Al-Mashaan to achieve optimal usage of treated water, examining plans to form artificial lakes and build long canals to water the wildlife, fauna and flora.



With respect of human and social development, the cabinet focused on a package of key sectors covering health, education and housing. The ministry of education was tasked with completing implementing of the ministry's reforms, and the minister of health was asked to chart preliminary plans to establish Sabah Al-Ahmad Medical City and Al-Metlaa medical facility according to international criteria.



It also asked the ministry of health to present, every six months, a report about the file of treatment abroad, activating medical evacuation, building the virtual health office, financial settlements, signing of memoranda of understanding, liver transplants and various medical services.



Keen on following up on housing projects, the government has instructed the Public Authority for Housing Welfare to press ahead with residency ventures according to timetables.

Also in its task records was issuance of the decree into law amending Provision 16 of the Law 12/2011 regarding allocations of humanitarian and social aid.



As to the citizenship issue, it followed up on the cases of those who had been stripped of the citizenship they had acquired according to article 5 (paragraph 1) of the Amiri Decree 15/1959 (the category of special services) or according to article 8 (the segment of Kuwaitis married to foreign women). Also in this respect, the Central Bank of Kuwait was asked to instruct all banks in Kuwait to facilitate opening accounts and maintaining the existing ones for those whose citizenship had been withdrawn (both categories).

Bent on bolstering governance and elevating performance, the cabinet had advised various government departments to follow up and execute recommendations stipulated in the annual report of the apparatus for following up on the government performance since 2024.



The Civil Service Commission was tasked to work out mechanisms to bring to account the civil servant who was absent without permission to be considered in the annual assessment report about the employee's performance, along with setting rewards and criteria for excellent work and promotions.

The government had demonstrated full support for the country's international commitments, portraying Kuwait's civic image, asking all relevant authorities to cooperate with the steering committee for organizing activities of Kuwait Capital of Arab Culture and Arab Media 2025.



Cabinet-affiliated committees coordinated on a wide scale with the diverse government bodies to execute scheduled enterprises. The commission for following up on the treaties with China was engaged at this level, along with the coordination committee for housing enterprises as well as the medical, food and water committees.

