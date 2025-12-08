Boursa Kuwait has signed a strategic partnership with Injaz Kuwait, a non-profit organisation that prepares the country's youth for success in the global economy. The collaboration supports Boursa Kuwait’s ongoing efforts to promote financial literacy and youth empowerment.

Through this partnership, Boursa Kuwait will back a range of Injaz Kuwait’s specialized educational programs during the first half of 2026, targeting students across various educational levels.

Among the key initiatives is the "My Money, My Future" program, designed to introduce middle school students to core financial concepts such as saving, investing, and responsible spending.

The bourse will also support the "I’m an Entrepreneur" program, which nurtures creative thinking, entrepreneurial skills, and positive life habits among the youth.

Additionally, Boursa Kuwait will sponsor the "Personal Finance" program, which offers high school and university students a hands-on experience in financial decision-making and career planning.

The bourse will also support the "My Company" program, which enables students to establish and manage virtual companies under the guidance of private sector mentors.

More than 800 students are expected to benefit from these programs, which aim to equip young people with the knowledge, skills, and mindset necessary to thrive in the modern economy.

On the agreement, Naser Meshari Al Sanousi, the senior director of marketing and corporate communications at Boursa Kuwait, said: "We firmly believe that investing in youth is an investment in the future of Kuwait. Empowering young people is a key step in preparing a well-informed and capable generation ready to lead the country’s economic transformation, in line with the national vision of positioning Kuwait as a leading regional financial and investment hub."

"Our collaboration with Injaz Kuwait reflects our commitment to promoting financial literacy and supporting educational programs that enhance individuals’ ability to make informed financial decisions," he added.

Financial literacy is one of the strategic pillars of Boursa Kuwait’s corporate social responsibility programs, as the company believes that promoting financial awareness across all segments of society contributes to building a more inclusive, transparent, and stable investment environment in the long term.

The partnership with Injaz is part of Boursa Kuwait’s broader efforts to create meaningful impact within the communities it serves, as part of its corporate sustainability strategy and its commitment to implementing initiatives that elevate knowledge, enhance expertise and nurture the skills of all market participants.

It also aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically Goal 4 – Quality Education, and Goal 17 – Partnerships for the Goals.

Injaz Kuwait CEO Laila Hilal Al Mutairi said the collaboration with Boursa Kuwait reflects its shared belief in the importance of youth empowerment and enhancing their capabilities to actively contribute to the national economy.

"The private sector’s continued support and trust in the educational and developmental role of Injaz gives us the ability to expand the reach of our programs and impact a larger number of students across various educational levels," she added.-

