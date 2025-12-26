The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), in cooperation with the Federal Youth Authority, announced the formation of the Ministry’s Youth Council, comprising a distinguished group of promising young talents from among the Ministry’s employees.

The Council aims to enhance the role of youth within the Ministry and empower them to play an effective role in decision-making, contribute to shaping future initiatives, and support the development of the diplomatic and consular work environment, while keeping pace with regional and international developments.

This initiative aligns with the National Youth Agenda 2031, which seeks to position Emirati youth as a leading model locally and globally across various sectors.

In this context, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also organised its first Youth Retreat for its employees, aimed at introducing the MoFA Youth Council, its strategic objectives, and its plans for the upcoming cycle. The retreat further sought to provide an effective platform for dialogue and the exchange of perspectives and ideas on ways to support and empower youth, strengthen their role in shaping the future of Emirati diplomacy, and reinforce the concept of partnership between youth and leadership in enhancing institutional performance across the Ministry.

In the opening remarks, delivered on his behalf by Mohammad Ahmad Almansoori, Chair of the MoFA Youth Council, Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasised that diplomatic and consular work in the current phase requires young competencies equipped with the knowledge, skills, and capabilities necessary to keep pace with rapidly evolving regional and international changes.

He noted that the formation of the MoFA Youth Council stems from this vision, bringing together a select group of young professionals to be at the heart of decision-making and active partners, through their perspectives, aspirations, and ideas, in supporting the Ministry’s efforts to prepare a promising generation of young diplomats, enhance the UAE’s standing in international relations, and ensure its distinguished representation across regional and international forums.

During the retreat, a series of interactive workshops titled “The Strategic Pillars of the MoFA Youth Council” were held, aimed at shaping a set of qualitative initiatives aligned with the Council’s objectives. The workshops also focused on analysing key challenges and opportunities related to the Council’s work, identifying principal stakeholders, and assessing the expected impact of proposed initiatives in the short and long term. In addition, participants discussed best practices and implementation mechanisms, culminating in the development of a clear strategic roadmap outlining the Council’s work framework and future directions for the upcoming period, and reinforcing its role in supporting and empowering youth within the Ministry.

It is worth noting that the MoFA Youth Council was first established in 2018 as part of the Ministry’s vision to prepare a new generation of diplomatic leaders, enhance their future readiness, and build their capabilities in the fields of diplomacy and international relations.

Since its inception, the Council has played a pivotal role in empowering young talents, fostering innovation, and contributing to the development of strategic initiatives that advance diplomatic and consular frameworks and support the UAE’s foreign policy orientations. The Council’s journey aligns with the objectives of the Federal Youth Authority in embedding youth engagement within government institutions and contributes to the goals of We the UAE 2031, particularly in empowering youth, building national capabilities, enhancing future readiness, and preparing a new generation of leaders to actively advance Emirati diplomacy.