Muscat – The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, signed agreements on Monday with investors to implement 11 food security projects in South Batinah.

Valued at more than RO750,000, covering a total area exceeding 120 acres, the agreements are part of national efforts to strengthen food security and encourage investment in productive sectors.

Four of the agreements were signed with small and medium enterprises (SMEs) holding Riyada cards. The projects are designed to boost agriculture and food production, optimise land use, enhance the efficiency of food supply chains, add value to the local economy and generate employment opportunities, in line with sustainable development goals.

Ahmed bin Saud al Kumyani, Director General of Housing and Urban Planning in South Batinah, said the projects are promising investment opportunities and reflect the commitment of relevant authorities to deepen partnerships with the private sector.

He added that efforts are under way to roll out additional investment opportunities in 2026 through the Tatweer platform, supporting the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and further strengthening food security in the sultanate.

Kumyani noted that the agreements will help stimulate investment in vital sectors and enable investors to participate in strategic projects that promote food security and sustainable economic development.

