KUWAIT CITY - The General Administration of Customs has issued urgent instructions to all land, sea, and air ports prohibiting the export of all types of food products, following Minister of Commerce and Industry’s Decision No. (20) of 2026.

The directive aims to preserve food security and maintain stability in the local market.

The instructions have been circulated to all customs departments, emphasizing full compliance with approved procedures and strict measures against violations.

The Administration also confirmed that radiation monitoring systems at all ports are operating efficiently and continuously, with all readings within safe limits.

No abnormal radiation levels have been detected, and inspection operations continue according to the highest technical and monitoring standards.

The General Administration of Customs reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the country, ensuring public safety, and implementing all decisions of the competent authorities with professionalism and responsibility.

