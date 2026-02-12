MUSCAT: Reaffirming its position as a trusted financial partner, Sohar International served as the financial advisor to Oman Food Capital in finalising its strategic partnership with JBS, the world’s largest meat processing company. With an investment reaching $150 million, this partnership aims to develop the operations of Al Bashayer factory and complete the construction of A’Namaa Poultry factory. This collaboration will directly enhance national food security and transform the Sultanate of Oman into a vital regional hub for meat exports.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Abdulwahid Mohamed al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, said: “This strategic partnership reflects our continued focus on supporting initiatives that deliver long-term value for Oman’s economy, including the attraction of high-quality foreign direct investment that supports national priorities. Partnerships of this scale play an important role in strengthening food security, advancing industrial development, and reinforcing the Sultanate’s position on the global investment map, in line with Oman Vision 2040. By advising on projects of national significance, we support sustainable growth, the development of local supply chains, and workforce advancement, contributing to Oman’s ambition to build a more resilient, diversified, and future-ready economy.”

The partnership is set to play a key role in enhancing food security in the Sultanate of Oman, in alignment with Oman Vision 2040, while positioning the country as a strategic hub for the production of halal food products for export to a wide range of regional and international markets. The initiative is designed to serve the global halal food market.

The investment will primarily support the completion of A’Namaa’s integrated poultry production facility in the A' Sunaynah region as well as the development of Al Bashayer’s beef and lamb processing facility in Thumrait. Upon completion, the facilities are expected to reach a combined static production capacity of approximately 300,000 tonnes per year, comprising around 80,000 tonnes of beef, 20,000 tonnes of lamb, and 208,000 tonnes of poultry.

Over the next five years, the project is expected to create more than 3,000 direct jobs across the full value chain in Oman, supporting local economic growth, workforce development, and the continued expansion of the Sultanate of Oman’s agri-food sector.

