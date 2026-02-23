MUSCAT: Broiler chicken production at A’Saffa Foods — one of Oman’s biggest poultry farms — is projected to jump by around 25% once a major expansion project is slated for completion in the third quarter of this year.

Publicly-listed A’Saffa Foods, which operates a fully integrated production facility at Thamrait in Dhofar Governorate, is ramping up annual broiler chicken production capacity from 48 million birds to 60 million birds as part of a strategic expansion of its core operations.

The initiative, first announced by the Board of Directors in December 2024, forms part of a five-year strategic growth initiative to meet rising demand for locally produced poultry in Oman and neighbouring markets, reflecting broader goals around food security and reducing reliance on imports.

“This strategic expansion will enhance production efficiency, optimise operational costs and strengthen the Company’s ability to meet future demand”, Chairman Eng Ali bin Hilal al Kuwari stated in the 2025 Directors’ Report.

“The project involves both capacity expansion and optimisation of existing facilities and is expected to contribute positively to market share growth and competitive positioning within the poultry sector. The expansion project is currently in progress and is expected to be completed during Q3 of 2026”, he added.

Significantly, A’Saffa Foods operated at full capacity in 2025, with the parent company reporting revenues totalling RO 58.23 million for the year, which declined 8.52% compared with RO 63.66 million in 2024. At the group level, revenues declined by 8.93 per cent to RO 57.05 million, down from RO 62.64 million the previous year.

However, profitability indicators showed notable improvement. Gross profit at the parent company level rose 8.78% to RO 16.77 million, up from RO 15.42 million in 2024. Group gross profit also increased by 8.60 per cent to RO 17.92 million. Net profit likewise recorded strong gains. Parent company net earnings rose 12.73% to RO 6.45 million in 2025, compared with RO 5.72 million in 2024. At the group level, net profit jumped 21.46% to RO 7.17 million, up from RO 5.90 million a year earlier.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

