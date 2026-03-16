The UAE Council for Fatwa has confirmed the permissibility of giving Zakat Al Fitr in cash, setting a recommended value of AED25 per person in 1447 AH (2026).

This comes as a facilitative measure for the public in fulfilment of the higher objectives of Zakat, namely, enabling the poor to be adequately provided for on the day of Eid and ensuring that the due right reaches its rightful beneficiaries.

The UAE Council for Fatwa stated that Zakat Al Fitr amounts to 2.5 kilogrammes of rice per person and may be made in kind (as rice) or in cash.

In a statement ahead of Eid Al Fitr, the Council explained that Zakat Al Fitr is obligatory, according to the hadith by Ibn Omar, “Allah’s Messenger (PBUH) has made Sadaqat Al Fitr obligatory, (and it was), either one Sa’ of barley or one Sa’ of dates”.

Zakat Al Fitr is a mandatory obligation for all financially capable Muslims, regardless of age or gender. The head of the household is responsible for fulfilling this obligation on behalf of their spouse, children, and dependents.