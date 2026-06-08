JAZAN — Rural tourism farms have become an increasingly important part of Saudi Arabia’s domestic tourism sector in recent years. Across the Kingdom, agricultural areas are being transformed into destinations that combine nature, hospitality, and authentic rural experiences, reflecting growing demand for nature-based tourism.

According to the Cooperative Association for Agricultural, Rural and Environmental Tourism, the Kingdom is home to around 450 licensed rural tourism farms, highlighting growing investment in the sector and its expanding role within the national tourism landscape.

Chairman of the association Radi Al-Faridi said rural tourism can be enriched through activities linked to local crops and products, helping visitors develop a stronger connection to the destination. He noted that successful rural tourism experiences introduce visitors to agricultural life, production processes, and local products, while offering opportunities to taste and purchase them.

He said that Saudi Arabia’s environmental and agricultural diversity creates opportunities for a wide range of experiences, from date palm, rose, and Saudi coffee farms to fruit orchards, honey farms, and seasonal crop destinations.

As the sector grows, rural tourism farms are increasingly serving as gateways to local culture, agriculture, and community life, while supporting sustainable rural development.

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