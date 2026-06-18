Summer travel remains a priority for travellers in Saudi Arabia in 2026, but new research from Skyscanner shows that holiday planning is becoming increasingly flexible, experience-driven and focused on convenience.

According to the study, 42% of Saudi travellers have already booked their summer holidays, while 44% are still actively planning trips, indicating that many travel decisions are being made closer to departure dates.

Just 2% say they do not intend to travel this summer.

The findings highlight how travel planning has become more complex, with travellers balancing schedules, group preferences, route options and budget considerations.

As a result, demand is growing for travel tools that simplify decision-making and reduce planning stress.

Skyscanner reports rising engagement with its integrated planning features, which allow users to compare flights, accommodation and car hire options in one place.

Its Layover Filter, launched in March 2026, has seen global usage increase by 80%, reflecting growing interest in comparing routes based on transit convenience and itinerary flexibility.

Regionally, Abu Dhabi has surpassed Dubai as the most frequently selected layover airport since April, with demand peaking ahead of Eid Al Adha.

Travellers in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Portugal and Mexico are also showing a greater willingness to consider connecting flights rather than prioritising direct routes.

Flexibility remains a defining trend, with 37% of Saudi travellers saying they are keeping plans open, while 25% remain tied to school holidays or other fixed commitments.

The research also identifies group travel as a major challenge.

Nearly 46% of respondents said organising a group trip is more stressful than moving house, while 35% cited agreeing on a budget as a key obstacle.

At the same time, travellers are increasingly seeking unique experiences, with 93% expressing interest in destinations that feel different from those commonly featured on social media.

The trend points to a growing preference for personalised, discovery-focused travel experiences this summer.

Ayoub El Mamoun, Travel Expert at Skyscanner, said: “Travellers today are approaching summer travel with a very different mindset. We’re seeing people spend more time comparing options, looking for greater flexibility and prioritising journeys that feel smoother and easier to navigate overall. The role of travel platforms is no longer just about helping people book flights — it’s about helping travellers plan with more clarity and confidence throughout the entire experience. Whether that’s comparing routes, managing layovers, finding the right stay or coordinating group trips, travellers increasingly want tools that simplify the process and help them make more informed decisions.”

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).