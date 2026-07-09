The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media has launched the Artisans Majlis, a landmark initiative aimed at preserving traditional Emirati crafts and ensuring their sustainability as an integral part of the UAE's national identity and cultural heritage.

The initiative provides a dedicated platform to empower artisans, support the sustainability of creative and craft industries, and strengthen Ajman's position as a centre for creativity and cultural industries.

The launch of the Majlis aligns with the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030, which places strategic importance on the creative economy, empowering national talent, and preserving cultural identity. It focuses on supporting creative industries and enhancing their contribution to sustainable economic and social development.

Mahmood Alhashmi, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, said the launch of the Artisans Majlis represents a strategic step in the Department's efforts to preserve Emirati cultural heritage as one of the key pillars of national identity, while translating the vision of the wise leadership to safeguard heritage and strengthen its contribution to sustainable development.

He said, "We believe that artisans are partners in shaping the future, and that empowering them has a positive impact on the creative economy by transforming traditional crafts into sustainable products that reflect the authenticity of Emirati society and meet the demands of the modern era. The Majlis will work towards building an integrated ecosystem that brings together artisans, designers, entrepreneurs and cultural institutions to exchange expertise, develop skills, preserve Emirati heritage, present it through innovative approaches, and enhance Ajman's position as a centre for creativity and cultural industries."

Mariam Al Ketbi, Director of the Director General's Office, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the Artisans Majlis aims to preserve and document traditional Emirati crafts, encourage the development of contemporary handcrafted products inspired by heritage, and contribute to the growth of Ajman's creative economy.

She added that the initiative seeks to support artisans and entrepreneurs through specialised training and qualification programmes, workshops, exhibitions and cultural initiatives that showcase local talent.

It also provides marketing opportunities locally and internationally while strengthening cooperation with cultural, educational and creative institutions to enhance the competitiveness of Emirati handcrafted products and open new opportunities for entrepreneurs in the cultural industries sector.

The Majlis is guided by an ambitious vision to become a leading platform for supporting and empowering artisans, preserving Emirati craft heritage, and strengthening its presence locally and internationally through innovation and strategic partnerships, thereby enhancing the economic and social value of traditional crafts.

The initiative targets a broad range of beneficiaries, including Emirati artisans, young people interested in traditional crafts, designers, entrepreneurs in the creative sector, People of Determination with craft and creative talents, as well as cultural and heritage organisations and visitors. It aims to strengthen cooperation among stakeholders to develop the traditional crafts sector and reinforce its role as a driver of cultural and economic development in the emirate.

The Majlis places particular emphasis on empowering People of Determination by providing opportunities to participate in training programmes, workshops and exhibitions, while showcasing their creative work and handcrafted products, reflecting Ajman's commitment to inclusion and enabling all segments of society to contribute to sustainable development.