Manor by JA hotel has announced that it has successfully implemented a first-of-its-kind project in the Middle East that will deliver energy savings of up to 80% on its heating systems, with zero upfront capital investment from the hotel.

The initiative was launched through a strategic partnership between ASAS Investment, Facilities Solutions, Al Ghurair Infrastructure and Enernouva, introducing a pioneering model that redefines how buildings and facilities transition to sustainable infrastructure, and supports the UAE’s shift towards a low-carbon economy, said a statement from Manor by JA hotel.

This landmark collaboration between two leading UAE family-owned businesses and an innovative clean-energy technology company demonstrates the private sector’s capacity to deliver practical, commercially viable and repeatable solutions that contribute meaningfully to the nation’s long-term environmental goals - reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global platform for exporting sustainability innovation, not merely a destination for it.

ASAS Investment is a leading UAE-based investment and hospitality company with a diversified portfolio spanning hotels, resorts, leisure, real estate, and strategic investments.

Through Manor by JA and its wider hospitality portfolio, the company continues to champion operational excellence, innovation, and sustainability across the region.

How It Works

The new model is structured under a 10-year service agreement, under which Al Ghurair Infrastructure, in partnership with Enernouva, handles every step of the process - from design and financing to installation, operation and maintenance - while guaranteeing long-term performance.

As a result, the facility transitions to clean infrastructure with zero upfront investment of its own, in exchange for predictable operating costs and measurable, independently verified sustainability outcomes - effectively making this true 'zero-capex service' in every sense of the term.

The technology behind the model is Enernouva’s advanced Thermodynamic Solar System (TDS), developed in the UAE, which replaces conventional electric heating systems with an innovative renewable-energy solution - delivering energy savings of up to approximately 80% on the relevant systems, lowering operating costs, and reducing carbon emissions, while ensuring an uninterrupted, year-round supply with no impact on guest comfort.

A model ready for any company in the region

What sets this project apart is that it is not a one-off case, but a fully repeatable business model. As the first hospitality asset in the Middle East to adopt it, Manor by JA sets a new benchmark for sustainable hospitality in the region.

But the scope extends well beyond hospitality: the model is directly applicable to healthcare, residential, commercial, and industrial facilities across the UAE and the wider region, offering building owners and operators a commercially proven path to sustainability targets without capital expenditure or technical risk.

Nasser Al Ghurair, the CEO of Facilities Solutions at Al Ghurair Infrastructure, said: "This partnership reflects our commitment to empowering the UAE private sector to lead the shift towards sustainability, through practical models that remove the financial and technical barriers to clean-energy adoption."

"Together with ASAS Investment and Enernouva, we are proud to lay the foundation for a model that is repeatable across sectors - one that supports the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 vision and delivers tangible value to our public and private sector partners," he stated.

Mohammed Haneef Al Qasimi, the Managing Partner of Manor by JA, said: "We are always committed to delivering innovative services and solutions, and today we are proud to introduce a new model that supports the UAE’s sustainability vision while delivering measurable environmental and commercial value for building owners and operators across the region."