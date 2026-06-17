The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), in collaboration with Etihad Airways and leading tourism stakeholders, has concluded a C-level trade visit from India, reinforcing long-standing partnerships and setting a clear direction for the next phase of growth across one of the emirate’s most important source markets.

The recent visit brought together senior leaders from across India’s travel trade ecosystem, including agencies, tour operators, and distribution partners, for direct engagement with Abu Dhabi’s tourism leadership and industry stakeholders. It focused on strengthening commercial alignment, reinforcing confidence in market continuity, and identifying opportunities to drive future demand through enhanced connectivity and experiences and year-round tourism.

Throughout the visit, participants engaged in discussions with DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways, Miral, and other key partners, alongside experiencing the emirate’s cultural and tourism offering. The programme included visits to Zayed National Museum and Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, reflecting the scale of Abu Dhabi’s cultural development pipeline and its evolving visitor proposition.

The visit also highlighted Abu Dhabi’s strong operational continuity and tourism performance. Hotel occupancy in the emirate reached 64% in May 2026, while Saadiyat Cultural District Abu Dhabi museums recorded a 17% increase in visitors in April compared to March 2026. Abu Dhabi’s air connectivity with India remains strong, supported by more than 300 weekly flights and airline load factors reaching 92% in April 2026.

Moreover, the emirate is set to host more than 20 major events and festivals across May and June alone, reinforcing the role of its vibrant events calendar in driving sustained visitor demand.

Abdulla Yousuf, Director of International Operations at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “India remains one of Abu Dhabi’s most important markets, shaped by strong relationships and a deep understanding of traveller preferences. Air connectivity continues to play a central role in supporting momentum from India, alongside Abu Dhabi’s expanding calendar of cultural, entertainment and sporting events that continue to drive visitor interest throughout the year. With a strong pipeline of experiences and continued collaboration across the travel ecosystem, we remain focused on creating long-term value for our partners and delivering a seamless experience for travellers. This visit has been an opportunity to reconnect at a leadership level, to listen, and to align on how we move forward together.”

Javier Alija, VP Sales, eCommerce and Distribution, Etihad Airways, said: “With Etihad’s operations connecting Abu Dhabi to 11 gateways across India, we’re privileged to welcome India’s travel trade leadership to Abu Dhabi to showcase what this extraordinary destination has to offer. Following a productive week of face-to-face collaboration, we leave with strengthened partnerships, aligned priorities, and a shared confidence in the growth that lies ahead for this market.”

The visit forms part of a broader approach to maintain continuity, strengthen engagement, and support trade partners with clear and coordinated pathways for market growth. DCT Abu Dhabi is working closely with partners across aviation, hospitality, and attractions to ensure a seamless experience for travellers and the trade.

India continues to play a key role in Abu Dhabi’s international tourism strategy. Last year, the emirate recorded a 22% increase in hotel guests from India, while willingness to revisit Abu Dhabi among Indian travellers reached 83%.

Building on this momentum, DCT Abu Dhabi is advancing plans across marketing, trade engagement and visitor experiences throughout 2026, including the recent announcement of Sphere Abu Dhabi’s location on Yas Island. A year-round calendar of major concerts and sporting events, expanded trade programmes across India, and targeted campaigns are planned to sustain demand and deepen market engagement.

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