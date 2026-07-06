Armenia has extended its temporary visa-free entry scheme for eligible Gulf travellers until July 1, 2027, reinforcing its position as one of the South Caucasus’ most accessible destinations.

The programme allows eligible citizens of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman, along with qualifying GCC residents, to enter Armenia without a visa, subject to nationality and residency requirements.

Travellers holding valid residence permits issued by GCC countries, the United States, EU member states or Schengen Area countries can stay visa-free for up to 180 days within a one-year period, provided their permit remains valid for at least six months from arrival.

Residence permits must be presented as a physical card or passport sticker.

The extension offers Gulf residents a convenient short-haul getaway with no visa application, fees or pre-travel paperwork. Visitors are advised to check Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs website for the latest eligibility requirements before travelling.

“Over the past years, visitors from across the Gulf have come to experience Armenia, its history, culture, landscapes and traditions, and have left with a deeper appreciation of our country. By continuing this arrangement, we remain open to more visitors and greater exchange. We look forward to welcoming even more guests from across the Gulf to discover Armenia and the experiences it offers,” said Lusine Gevorgyan, Chairperson of the Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia .

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