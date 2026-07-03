The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Minor Hotels have signed a strategic partnership agreement that will see the global hospitality group oversee the management and operations of Sharjah Collection, Shurooq’s homegrown portfolio of nature-led, heritage-inspired retreats across the emirate.

The agreement brings global hospitality systems, commercial reach and operational expertise to Sharjah Collection's portfolio of seven retreats spanning the emirate's desert, coastal, mountain and heritage landscapes. Rooted in eco-tourism, cultural authenticity and understated luxury, the collection will now enter a new phase of growth while preserving the identity, environmental sensitivity and sense of place that have shaped it from the beginning.

Minor Hotels is one of the world’s leading hospitality groups, operating more than 640 hotels and resorts across 66 countries. Its portfolio includes internationally recognised brands such as Anantara, Tivoli, Avani and NH Collection, alongside extensive experience in luxury, nature-based and destination-led hospitality.

The agreement was signed today during an official ceremony held at Al Rasheed Hall at the House of Wisdom in Sharjah, in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Shurooq. The agreement was signed by Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, and Amir Golbarg, Chief Operating Officer of Minor Hotels Middle East and Africa, in the presence of William Heinecke, Founder and Chairman of Minor International.

For Shurooq, the partnership moves Sharjah Collection from a portfolio of individual retreats into a more connected and globally positioned hospitality platform. For Minor Hotels, it is an opportunity to manage a collection built not around a conventional resort model, but around the story of an emirate and the diversity of its natural and cultural settings.

Sharjah Collection brings together seven retreats located across the emirate’s coastal, desert, mountain and heritage landscapes: Al Badayer Retreat, Al Faya Retreat, Kingfisher Retreat, Moon Retreat, Najd Al Meqsar, Al Rayaheen Retreat and Nomad. Together, they represent one of the region’s most distinctive hospitality portfolios, offering more than 150 accommodation units designed around environmental awareness, cultural authenticity, wellness and meaningful engagement with place.

The collection was developed as part of Shurooq’s broader vision to position Sharjah as a destination where tourism is not limited to accommodation, but shaped around discovery, identity and human connection. Each retreat was designed to respond to its surroundings, whether through desert stillness, coastal biodiversity, mountain heritage, restored homes or off-grid experiences that invite visitors to slow down and connect more deeply with the emirate.

H.H. Sheikha Bodour said, “Sharjah Collection was created from our belief that hospitality can be a powerful expression of place. Each retreat reflects a different facet of Sharjah’s landscapes, heritage and culture, inviting visitors to experience the emirate through its people, nature and history. Our partnership with Minor Hotels marks an important step in expanding the collection’s international reach while preserving the authenticity and values that define it. As we continue to strengthen Sharjah’s tourism offering, our priority remains unchanged: to create experiences that deepen understanding of the emirate and reflect our enduring commitment to culture, sustainability and community.”

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, said, “The Sharjah Collection has reached a stage where its next phase depends on strengthening its operational model, expanding its commercial reach and ensuring a consistent guest experience across all destinations. Our agreement with Minor Hotels supports this direction by bringing global hospitality systems, international distribution networks and proven expertise in managing distinctive luxury retreats, while allowing Shurooq to continue focusing on development, destination creation and long-term value for Sharjah’s tourism sector. This partnership marks an important step in strengthening the collection's performance, competitiveness and international positioning, while ensuring it continues to deliver distinctive, high-quality experiences across every destination.”

Minor Hotels brings a strong international track record in resort, urban, wellness, leisure and destination-led hospitality. Its regional and international portfolio includes properties such as Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara in Abu Dhabi, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort in Oman and Tivoli Marina Vilamoura Algarve Resort in Portugal.

Amir Golbarg, Chief Operating Officer of Minor Hotels Middle East and Africa, said,“Sharjah Collection has something that every strong hospitality destination needs: a clear identity, a deep connection to the location and a portfolio that cannot be replicated elsewhere. Shurooq has created a collection that is deeply connected to the emirate’s landscapes and heritage, and our role is to build on that foundation through operational excellence, international distribution and guest experience expertise.”

He added, “Sharjah has a distinctive hospitality proposition, shaped by authenticity, nature, culture and a slower, more meaningful form of luxury. Through this partnership, Minor Hotels is proud to contribute to the next phase of Sharjah Collection by bringing our international expertise to a portfolio that already reflects the emirate’s unique character, while supporting Shurooq’s vision for sustainable, experience-led tourism.”

Sharjah Collection spans some of the emirate’s most distinctive environments. Al Faya Retreat is set in Mleiha’s desert landscape, repurposing 1960s buildings into an intimate boutique retreat. Al Badayer Retreat draws inspiration from the caravanserai tradition of desert travel, offering a contemporary expression of Emirati hospitality among Sharjah’s red dunes.

Kingfisher Retreat in Kalba is located within a coastal mangrove setting and offers a nature-first hospitality experience shaped by biodiversity and low-impact design, while Moon Retreat in Mleiha invites guests into open desert landscapes through glamping, stargazing, wellness and guided outdoor experiences.

On the east coast, Najd Al Meqsar and Al Rayaheen Retreat connect hospitality with restored heritage homes, historic settings and the cultural memory of Khorfakkan. Nomad introduces an off-grid retreat concept in Kalba’s mountainous valleys, designed around disconnection, environmental awareness and full immersion in nature.

Together, the seven retreats reflect Shurooq’s approach to developing destinations that do not impose on their environments, but emerge from them. The collection supports Sharjah’s wider ambition to lead in conscious tourism, offering travellers experiences that are restorative, locally rooted and closely connected to the emirate’s natural and cultural assets.