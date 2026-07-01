UN Tourism and The Bench have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Madrid, formalising a strategic partnership to strengthen global tourism investment, innovation, and education.

The agreement was signed by Shaikha Al Nuwais, Secretary-General of UN Tourism, and Ali Shahid, CEO of The Bench, building on years of collaboration, including recent engagement at FHS Saudi Arabia in Riyadh.

The partnership establishes a framework to promote sustainable tourism development and deepen public-private cooperation.

It aims to support entrepreneurship, accelerate startup growth, and unlock new investment opportunities across international markets.

Using The Bench’s Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) platforms, the collaboration will deliver high-level investor and policy dialogues, innovation-led initiatives, and knowledge-sharing programmes designed to support the long-term evolution of the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Key areas of focus include tourism investment promotion, innovation ecosystems, and expanded global engagement through joint forums and initiatives.

The MoU also outlines early strategic actions such as creating a joint Investment Facilitation Mechanism within FHS events, introducing dedicated UN Tourism investment and policy sessions, and developing a Global Tourism Investment Pipeline.

“Potential exists in every destination. But potential only becomes opportunity when people choose to invest in it,” said Shaikha Al Nuwais. “Through this partnership, UN Tourism and The Bench will bring together the ideas, capital and partnerships needed to unlock tourism’s full contribution to economic growth, community development and long term resilience.”

Ali Shahid commented: “At The Bench, we believe meaningful progress happens when governments, investors, and industry leaders come together with shared purpose. This collaboration with UN Tourism represents an exciting opportunity to help drive innovation, facilitate investment, and create long-term positive impact for the global tourism industry.”

Overall, the partnership is positioned to align global stakeholders, improve investment readiness, and accelerate sustainable growth across the tourism industry through structured collaboration and shared platforms.

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