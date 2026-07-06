Emirates expects one of its busiest periods for its Unaccompanied Minors Service as summer holidays begin, with more than 3,500 children set to travel independently over the next two weeks.

The airline has carried more than 250,000 young passengers through its Unaccompanied Minors and Young Passenger services over the past five years, with the busiest routes linking Dubai to the UK, Russia, Kenya, France, India and Egypt.

Designed for children aged 5 to 12 travelling alone, the service provides supervised assistance from check-in to arrival, including access to a dedicated lounge at Dubai International Airport, priority boarding and continuous support from trained staff.

On board, children enjoy complimentary meals, entertainment, toys and regular care from cabin crew.

Emirates also offers an optional Young Passenger Service for travellers aged 12 to 15.

Strict transfer procedures and dedicated lounges ensure young passengers remain safe and supported throughout their journey, including during connections in Dubai. -TradeArabia News Service

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