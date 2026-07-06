Air Arabia, a low-cost carrier in the Middle East and North Africa, launched its new double daily non-stop service between Sharjah International Airport and London Gatwick Airport.

The inaugural flight departed on July 4.

The new route marked a key milestone in the airline’s expanding international network, strengthening air connectivity between the UAE and the UK while offering passengers affordable and convenient travel options.

Inaugural ceremonies were held at both airports, attended by senior officials from the Sharjah Airport Authority, representatives of the British Embassy in the UAE, and Air Arabia executives.

The launch is expected to further enhance tourism, trade, and economic ties between the two countries.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: “The introduction of our new service to London Gatwick marks a significant addition to Air Arabia's growing international network and reinforces our dedication to offering customers greater travel choice, convenience and value. This new connection further strengthens connectivity between both nations supporting growing demand for air travel while fostering tourism, business and cultural exchange.”

Ali Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said: "The launch of Air Arabia's new flights to London marks an important milestone in Sharjah Airport's strategic expansion into one of the world's most prominent aviation markets. Connecting Sharjah directly with the British capital establishes a vital bridge between two major commercial and cultural centres. As one of the world's foremost destinations, the introduction of the London route forms part of the airport’s ongoing efforts to further strengthen Sharjah's position as a key gateway for international travel. This new route creates a direct air bridge with one of the world's most prominent capitals, expanding travel options for passengers and reinforcing Sharjah Airport’s status as a regional hub for air connectivity. It also reflects our continued commitment to expanding our destination network and enhancing the travel experience in line with the highest international standards."

Jonny Macneal, Head of Aviation Development, London Gatwick said: "Welcoming Air Arabia to London Gatwick is another important milestone in the growth of our airline portfolio and route network. The twice-daily schedule offers excellent flexibility for passengers and strengthens our connectivity to the Middle East, while expanding the choice of destinations available from London Gatwick." -TradeArabia News Service

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