ABU DHABI - Etihad Airways launched its inaugural flight to Dhaka on 26th June, operating a sold-out B777 to the capital of Bangladesh.

The route strengthens trade and cargo connectivity across the South Asia corridor and responds to sustained demand for both passenger travel and logistics between the UAE and Bangladesh.

EY382 departed Abu Dhabi at 22:00 on 26th June, arriving into Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka, the following morning.

The new service operates four times weekly; operated by Etihad's Boeing 777 aircraft, each flight offers 28 lie-flat Business and 374 Economy seats, with substantial widebody belly-hold capacity to support growing cargo volumes alongside passenger demand.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways, said, “Our first flight to Dhaka departing fully booked speaks to the strength of the bond between the UAE and Bangladesh, and to the sustained demand we're seeing across both passenger and cargo segments on this route. The UAE is home to one of the largest Bangladeshi communities in the world, and this service is a direct link for the families who call both countries home, as well as a gateway for the Bangladeshi diaspora across the GCC, North America and the UK travelling via Abu Dhabi.”