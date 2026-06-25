MUSCAT - Oman Air announced on Wednesday the resumption of its flights to and from Kuwait starting Thursday through Terminal 4, following a suspension that had been in place since March due to the conflict in the region.

In a statement announcing the return of its services, the airline said, "We will resume flights to and from Kuwait as of June 25, noting that flights will be operated temporarily through Terminal 4 instead of Terminal 1."

Oman Air suspended flights to several destinations across the region, including Kuwait, in early March following airspace closures in parts of the region due to the war.

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