Kuwait Airways has signed a strategic partnership with deferred payment provider Taly to launch a new payment solution allowing customers to split the cost of travel tickets into four equal, interest-free instalments.

The service will be available from August 1, offering travellers greater flexibility in managing travel expenses without additional fees or charges.

Abdulwahab Al-Shatti, Kuwait Airways Acting Chief Executive Officer, affirmed that this partnership aligns with the company’s strategy to advance digital transformation and provide innovative solutions that enhance the customer experience. He noted that the company continues to introduce new electronic services that keep pace with the latest developments in the air transport sector and meet the evolving expectations of travellers.

Al-Shatti added: “Kuwait Airways is committed to providing flexible and secure options for its customers throughout their travel journey, from booking to arrival at their destination. The deferred payment service represents a valuable addition to the company’s digital services ecosystem, helping streamline the booking process, offering more diverse payment options, and align with the best global practices while enhancing customer satisfaction.”

Al-Shatti concluded by emphasizing that Kuwait Airways continues to build strategic partnerships with companies specializing in financial solutions and digital technologies to support the development of its digital services. These efforts reinforce the company’s position as a national carrier that keeps pace with the latest innovations and delivers an integrated travel experience that meets the expectations of its customers inside and outside the State of Kuwait.

Bader Al-Bader, Co-Founder and CEO of Taly stated: “We are proud to sign this strategic partnership with Kuwait Airways and look forward to providing deferred payment services to the national carrier’s passengers through a solution that allows them to divide the cost of their travel tickets into four equal instalments without any fees or additional charges. This partnership marks an important milestone in Taly’s journey toward expanding its services and providing flexible digital financial solutions that meet customers’ evolving needs.”

“Taly is also the first Kuwaiti deferred payment services company that joined the Central Bank of Kuwait’s Regulatory Sandbox in 2022, obtaining its official license from the Bank in 2025. This milestone reflects the company’s commitment to the highest standards of compliance and governance, as well as its dedication to providing reliable financial services that adhere to the regulations and guidelines in force in the State of Kuwait.”

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