Etihad Airways is increasing capacity across its network in response to strong demand, increasing frequencies to Brussels and Kraków, making Abu Dhabi–Dhaka a year-round route, and extending seasonal services to Zanzibar and Palma de Mallorca.

Abu Dhabi–Dhaka, which launched on June 26 with a sold-out inaugural flight, is now confirmed as a year-round service on the strength of demand.

The route runs four times a week on the Boeing 777, with 28 seats in Business and 374 in Economy, serving the large Bangladeshi community across the UAE and carrying substantial belly-hold cargo that supports trade between the two countries.

Etihad's seasonal Abu Dhabi–Zanzibar service has been extended to March 31, 2027, well beyond its previous end date in September, on the strength of demand for the Indian Ocean island.

The seasonal Abu Dhabi–Palma service to Mallorca, operated by the A321LR, has been extended to October 18, 2026, giving guests more of the year to enjoy the Balearic island.

Abu Dhabi–Kraków is increasing to 4 flights a week from July 27, 2026, up from 3, following strong demand for travel to southern Poland.

Abu Dhabi–Brussels increases to 11 flights a week from December 15, 2026, up from 7, adding 4 weekly services on the three-cabin Airbus A321LR, with First, Business and Economy.

Arik De, Etihad Airways Chief Revenue & Commercial Officer, said: “The response from our guests has exceeded our expectations, with strong demand across very different markets, from Brussels and Dhaka to Kraków, Zanzibar and Palma, and we're responding by adding capacity where demand is strongest. These additional flights and extended seasonal services are bringing more visitors to Abu Dhabi while strengthening connections across our growing global network.”

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

