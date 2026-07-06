RIYADH — Saudia has denied any operational or commercial relationship with Boeing 777-200 aircraft formerly owned by the airline, saying the aircraft were sold on June 7, 2023, to a company registered outside Saudi Arabia in accordance with applicable commercial and legal procedures.

The clarification came in response to media and social media reports alleging that the aircraft had been transferred to an entity subject to international sanctions.

Saudia said that since the completion of the sale, it has had no operational or commercial relationship with the aircraft.

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