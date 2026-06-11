Saudi Arabia’s MATARAT Holding and the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP) announced on Tuesday the launch of Request for Proposals (RFP) for the new Taif International Airport project.

Four consortia and one standalone company have been prequalified to bid for the project, according to a statement posted by Matarat and NCP in December 2025.

The shortlisted bidders were:

Consortium of Turkey’s Kalyon İnşaat and Saudi Arabia’s AlBawani Capital

Consortium of Saudi Arabia’s MADA International Holding and Turkey’s TAV Airports

Consortium of Saudi Arabia’s Tamasuk and India’s Bengaluru International Airport

Consortium of Saudi Arabia’s Vision Invest, Asyad and Ireland’s daa International

India’s GMR Group

The project is being procured under a Build-Transfer-Operate (BTO) contract for a period of 30 years inclusive of the construction period.

The deadline for submission of bids, and construction timelines weren’t disclosed.

A total of 90 companies, including 46 local companies had submitted expressions of interest for the project following the EOI invite issued in December 2024.

The new airport will be located 21 km southeast of the existing Taif Airport, with a capacity to accommodate 2.5 million passengers by 2030.

Airport design

Previous statements by MATARAT and NCP have said the new airport’s design features a runway with a full-length-parallel taxiway, which connects to a single commercial apron. The project scope includes a new passenger terminal building, facility buildings, utility networks, car parks, access roads, and expansions to meet future subsystem requirements.

The new Taif International Airport is anticipated to contribute to the economic development of Taif city and its surrounding areas and meet the needs of Umrah pilgrims as a viable alternative within the region's multi-airport system, which includes King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Airport in Madinah, and Prince Abdulmohsen bin Abdulaziz Airport in Yanbu.

On Wednesday, Riyadh Air, the Kingdom’s new national carrier, launched its first commercial flight on a brand new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner from Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport to London Heathrow (LHR).

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.