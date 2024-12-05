Saudi Arabia's Matarat Holding, in collaboration with the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP) has invited developer/developer consortiums to submit expressions of interest for the new Taif International Airport project, which on completion, will be able to accommodate 2.5 million passengers by 2030.

It is being implemented as a public-private partnership (PPP) project under a Build-Transfer-Operate (BTO) model for a period of 30 years inclusive of the construction period, said Matarat Holding in a statement.

Located 21 km southeast of the existing Taif Airport, the new airport's proposed design features a runway with a full-length-parallel taxiway, that connects to a single commercial apron.

The new Taif International Airport will include a well-equipped commercial passenger terminal building aligned with the airport’s projected capacity and demand, along with facility buildings, utility networks, car parks, and access roads that enable the standard operation of the airport.

The project also involves additional expansions to meet future subsystem requirements, said the statement.

The deadline for submiting the EOIs has been set at January 10, 2025.

According to Matarat, it is in line with Vision 2030’s goals, which aims to enhance the growth of the aviation sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Through the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and the National Aviation Strategy, the Kingdom seeks to strengthen its position among the leading nations as a global logistics hub connecting three continents.

Matarat said the new Taif International Airport is expected to meet the projected increase in demand by 2055.

"It is also expected to meet the needs of Umrah pilgrims as a viable alternative within the region’s multi-airport system," said its spokesman.

This system includes King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Airport in Madinah, and Prince Abdulmohsen bin Abdulaziz Airport in Yanbu.

The new Taif International Airport will contribute to the economic development of Taif city and its surrounding areas, in line with the National Aviation Strategy, as a highly efficient airport offering a top-quality passenger experience, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

