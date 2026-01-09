The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), in collaboration with TAQA Distribution, launched “Barq”, an initiative designed to operate an ultra-fast, highly reliable network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, delivering an enhanced, value-added experience for customers.

The project supports the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s move to establish a sustainable mobility ecosystem backed by advanced infrastructure, contributing to environmental sustainability and improved quality of life.

The project includes the installation of more than 50 chargers with a capacity of 360 kW at strategic locations, including Manarat Al Saadiyat, Mina Market, Burjeel Hospital in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, and across Al Ain at various sites, including UAE University, Tawam Hospital, Al Jimi Mall, as well as City Mall in Madinat Zayed (Al Dhafra).

These stations can charge approximately 100 km in around three minutes, providing the public with a fast and reliable charging experience, with the last charge being free after every three charges.

The first phase of charging points is scheduled to become operational on 13th January 2026 to coincide with Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, with visitors able to benefit from a free charging service throughout the event week.

“Barq represents a strategic step in Abu Dhabi’s sustainable mobility journey, providing an advanced charging network that combines speed and reliability to meet the needs of individuals and institutions," said Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the DoE. "Additionally, the project reflects our strong commitment to cement our leadership position in sustainable energy, while advancing environmental sustainability and delivering real value to society.

He said that the project demonstrates DoE’s commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2050 and underscores the importance of strategic partnerships with leading entities such as TAQA Distribution to deliver smart, sustainable solutions that enhance quality of life and support sustainable development.

Ahmed Al Rumaithi, DoE Undersecretary, said, “Barq is a leading model designed to deploy the latest technologies in smart energy infrastructure. The advanced charging ecosystem delivers high operational efficiency and reliability, ensuring service continuity as per the highest standards."

The system, he said, integrates advanced technical solutions with improved energy management to provide an integrated user experience and optimal operations. The project also supports the shift to sustainable mobility and strengthens the emirate’s innovation journey, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s commitment to adopting smart, sustainable solutions that serve the community and secure a sustainable future for the emirate.

Omar Al Hashmi, CEO of TAQA Distribution, stated, “The Barq project represents a strategic step within the Abu Dhabi Government’s efforts to reinforce its leadership in sustainable mobility and smart energy, through an advanced charging network that combines technological innovation with high operational efficiency, supporting the emirate’s sustainable development and strengthening its global standing as a hub for innovation and clean energy.”

The project also reflects Abu Dhabi’s vision to advance sustainable mobility, aligned with the “National Air Quality Agenda 2031” and the “UAE National Electric Vehicles Policy”, which aims to grow the electric and hybrid vehicles industry by 50 percent of all vehicles by 2050.

By building out fast, convenient and innovative charging infrastructure, DoE and TAQA Distribution, in collaboration with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, are contributing to a more reliable, efficient, and sustainable EV charger network, while also supporting the adoption of electric vehicles and enabling long-term emissions reductions.

The DoE emphasised the importance of engaging proactive and innovative thinkers in the development of Barq, inviting the public to share their ideas and feedback via email at barqev@doe.gov.ae to support improvements.

Additionally, the public can also download the Barq.EV app from the App Store and Google Play to access all features, including real-time network performance monitoring, station location services, and a smooth, efficient charging experience, enhancing community and economic value for consumers and supporting Abu Dhabi’s smart transition toward sustainable mobility.