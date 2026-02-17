Dubai’s Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure grew to more than 1,860 charging points in 2025 [compared to 740 points at the end of 2024], according to Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) data.

The 2025 installations include chargers set up by DEWA and its subsidiaries as well those installed by the private operators licensed by the Authority, it said in a press statement issued on Tuesday.

By the end of 2025, the number of EVs registered in Dubai climbed to 47,944, up from 37,486 in 2024, a growth of 27.9 percent.

The number of registered users of DEWA Green Charger Initiative touched 23,600 customers by mid‑January 2026, compared to 16,828 at the end of September 2024.

In 2025, DEWA supplied 55,200 MWh of electricity through its ultra‑fast, fast, public, and wall‑box chargers, facilitating more than 276 million kilometres of zero-emission travel, the statement said.

Dubai’s Regulatory Framework for EV Charging Infrastructure, launched in October 2024, is structured around the development of public EV charging infrastructure through DEWA and its subsidiaries, and through private-sector entities or Charge Point Operators (CPOs) licensed by DEWA.

In 2025, DEWA signed strategic agreements with DTC to deploy 208 ultra-fast EV charging points across key taxi sites, and with Parkin to install 100 new EV chargers at public parking facilities across Dubai.

DEWA also partnered with ENOC to enhance the fast-charging network at ENOC's service stations, integrating EV charging into the traditional fueling infrastructure and supporting both private consumers and commercial fleets.

Last year, DEWA had issued the first two Independent Charge Point Operator (CPO) licences for EV charging stations in Dubai to Tesla and UAEV.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.