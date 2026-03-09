Tunisia’s Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy has launched a tender for the development of a 300-megawatt (MW) photovoltaic solar power plant with a battery energy storage system (BESS) under a public-private partnership (PPP) model in the governorate of Kébili.

The ‘Bazma-Kébili photovoltaic power plant with BESS system,’ to be developed in Bazma, will include a 150MW / 540MWh BESS system and will be implemented under a concession agreement, according to Invitation to Tender No. 01-2026 issued by the ministry last week.

The planned solar facility will be built on a site covering approximately 440 hectares.

Tender documents will be provided to developers who register to participate in the bidding process, with registration open until 8 May 2026.

The deadline for submitting bids has been set for 14 October 2026 at 12:00 Tunis time.

Wind tenders for 2026

The Bazma-Kebili solar PV with BESS project was initially slated to have a capacity of 350 MW with BESS capacity (unspecified) within a portfolio of 2,350 megawatts (GW) of wind and solar projects cleared for tendering in 2026, according to a December 2025 report by Agence Tunis Afrique Press (TAP).

The wind tenders cleared by the High Committee for Private Electricity Generation, chaired by Prime Minister Sarah Zaafrani Zenzri, included:

600 MW in Djebel Tebaga in Kebili governorate

400 MW in Djebel Abderrahman in Nabeul governorate

200 MW in El Guettar in Gafsa governorate

Additional wind sites (subject to wind assessment) included:

200 MW in Zaghouan governorate

500 MW Ksar El Jeri in Beni Khedache, Medenine governorate

100 MW Oum Dharbane in Feriana, Kasserine governorate

The High Committee also approved:

77.25 MW wind farm in Zaghouan as part of a 600 MW concession scheme.

Two 100 MW solar power plants in Tataouine and Gabes under an 800 MW concession scheme.

The TAP statement said trial operations have started at two solar power plants in Sidi Bouzid and Tozeur with a capacity of 50 MW each. The project, which is being developed by Norway’s Scatec in partnership with Aeolus, a subsidiary of Toyota Tsusho Group, is expected to start operations in the first half of 2026.

Tunisia aims to generate 35 percent of its electricity from renewables by 2030.

In February 2026, Zawya Projects had reported that Tunisia granted 187 licences boost self-generation renewable energy projects.

World Bank financing for 2.8GW of renewables

In November 2025, the World Bank and the Tunisian government concluded a financing agreement to support Tunisia’s energy sector modernisation agenda through the Tunisia Energy Reliability, Efficiency, and Governance Improvement Programme (TEREG).

This five-year program of $430 million - including $30 million in concessional financing from the Climate Investment Funds - aims to support Tunisia's goal of mobilising $2.8 billion in private investment to add 2.8 GW of new solar and wind capacity by 2028, and create over 30,000 jobs, primarily during the construction phase of renewable projects.

The programme also targets reduction in electricity supply costs by 23 percent, improvement of STEG’s cost recovery from 60 to 80 percent, and reduction of subsidies by 2.045 billion Tunisian dinars from the State's budget.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

