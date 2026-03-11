Nama Dhofar Services, a leading provider of electricity, water, and wastewater services in Oman, has invited bids from leading project developers and utility majors for the construction of Al Houtah Desalination plant in the Rakhyut province of Dhofar Governorate within the sultanate, along with other associated works.

The project also involves the building of transmission pipeline, booster stations and tanks in addition to setting up distribution network, said Nama Dhofar Services in its tender notification.

For the winning bidder, the scope of work includes execution, financing as well as provision of operation and maintenance services for the project.

A major desalination project for the region, the Al Houtah facility is being implemented under the Build-Own-Transfer (BOT) model, it stated.

The deadline for submitting the bids has been set at May 18.-TradeArabia News Service

