Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. (AWPT) has bagged a contract from Jeddah Municipality to operate and clean stormwater and surface water networks in Airport sub-municipality 20043-(MA).

The 60-month contract is valued at 93.59 million Saudi riyals ($24.93 million), the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

In January, AWPT signed an operation and maintenance (O&M) contract worth SAR 43.35 million with the state-owned National Water Company for Tabuk City.

In September, the company submitted bids for several water privatisation projects in Saudi Arabia, valued at more than SAR 140 billion.

The company is currently implementing and managing more than 90 projects, which include privatised projects.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa