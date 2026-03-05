Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior of the State of Kuwait has announced an automatic extension of visit visas for one month, and granting an additional 3-month absence permit for residents currently outside the country.

"All types of visit entry visas that have expired or are about to expire during the current circumstances the country is experiencing will be extended for one month, starting Saturday, February 28, 2026," the Ministry said in a statement.

The extension for the visas will be applied automatically through the electronic system without visiting residency affairs department. The Ministry also guaranteed full exemption from the fees and any resulting fines during this period, in consideration of the current exceptional circumstances.

Furthermore, residents who are currently outside the State of Kuwait and have exceeded the permitted absence period and are unable to return to the country will be granted a 3-month absence permit with fully exempted fees. This will also be updated automatically via electronic system and there is no need for in-person processing.

The Ministry confirms that the mentioned periods may be extended depending on developments in the country’s situation.

