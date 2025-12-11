KUWAIT CITY - Emad Haidar, Head of the Real Estate Brokers Union, revealed that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has agreed to suspend the requirement of obtaining a property description certificate as a prerequisite for concluding electronic brokerage contracts until further notice.

In an exclusive statement to the daily, Haidar explained that the union submitted a formal request to suspend the certificate issued by the Kuwait Credit Bank, following growing complaints from brokers about recurring technical problems in the electronic system, which led to the unjustified cancellation of contracts and property description certificates.

The ministry responded by temporarily suspending the certificate requirement and assigning brokers the task of canceling electronic contracts themselves to ensure smoother procedures and minimize technical errors. This step is part of a series of measures to regulate the real estate brokerage sector, and it reflects the ministry’s cooperation and responsiveness to the union’s recent requests.

