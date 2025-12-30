Arab Finance: Egypt’s Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has approved the establishment and licensing of seven companies to operate across real estate investment funds, factoring, real estate finance, leasing, underwriting, and custodian services, expanding activity in the non-banking financial sector, as per a statement.

The authority said its Committee for the Establishment and Licensing of Companies approved the licensing of Awaed to operate as a real estate investment fund company.

The committee also approved the establishment of Grow Holding Company to operate in underwriting for companies issuing securities or increasing their capital, and licensed Insight Holding Company for Financial Investments to carry out the same activity.

The committee further approved licensing Tanmeyah Leasing Company (EgyLease) to engage in factoring in addition to its existing activities.

Preliminary approvals were also issued to add factoring to the current purpose of Nile Leasing Company, and to add real estate finance to the existing leasing and factoring activities of QNB Leasing.

In addition, CFH Holding Company received approval to operate as a custodian.

