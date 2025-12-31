Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, recorded strong operational performance during November, reflecting sustained strength across its network.

In November 2025, the airline carried 603,351 passengers and operated 4,376 flights. With a load factor of 87%, the results reflect solid passenger demand and efficient capacity management throughout the period, the airline said.

Compared with the same period last year, passenger numbers increased 27%, rising from 474,917, while total flights grew by 10%, up from 3,996. The passenger load factor increased from 74.8% to 87.0% in 2025, highlighting stronger demand and improved network utilisation.

Gulf Air Chief Executive Officer Martin Gauss said: “Gulf Air continues to build momentum across its network, supported by strong demand, effective capacity planning, and reliable operations. The focus remains on sustainable growth and enhancing the travel experience, reinforcing Gulf Air’s role in positioning Bahrain as a key regional aviation hub.”

As the airline enters a seasonally stronger travel period, Gulf Air remains well positioned to maintain this performance, with continued emphasis on operational reliability, service quality, and sustainable growth that supports Bahrain’s broader aviation ambitions, the airline added. -TradeArabia News Service

