Makkah Construction and Development Company purchased a land plot in Makkah from Entrustment and Liquidation Center (infath) at SAR 980 million, according to a bourse filing.

Located on Ajyad Street in Makkah, the land spans 6,985 square meters, approximately 500 meters away from the Grand Mosque plaza.

The Tadawul-listed company financed the transaction from its own resources and bank facilities.

The development of a mixed-use real estate asset includes a hotel and a mall, consistent with the company’s strategic direction.

In line with its growth strategy to boost its portfolio, the company will use the proceeds of the transaction to create long-term value for shareholders through the development of income-generating assets that support recurring income.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2025, Makkah Construction logged net profits valued at SAR 380 million, an annual increase of 16.92% from SAR 325 million.

