Cement sales volumes across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia fell in February on both an annual (10.5% decline) and monthly basis (16.3%) to 4.28 metric tonnes, thus reflecting softer demand mainly due to Ramadan season, said a report by Al Rajhi Capital, a leading financial services provider in the kingdom.

Yamama Cement recorded 11.6% y-o-y growth, commanding 15.2% market share in the month of February, it stated.

Al Rajhi Capital said the clinker inventory too fell by 0.3% m-o-m to 42.7MT with Southern cement holding the highest inventory (20 months of LTM avg. sales).

This is mainly driven by Ramadan related seasonality which is expected to persist for the majority of the March month. Last year, the impact was largely absorbed in the month of March.

Among the coverage companies of Al Rajhi Capital Research, only the Yamama Cement recorded y-o-y growth of 11.6%. while all other companies posted y-o-y decline.

Geographically, the Eastern region was the sole gainer that reported growth of 1.5% y-o-y, mainly driven by Eastern Cement (+16.7% y-o-y). While the Northern and Southern region sales plunged 21.8% and 16.1%, respectively, it stated.

On its clinker inventory, Al Rajhi Capital said it fell by 0.3% m-o-m to 42.7 MT as of February 2026. Among its coverage companies, Riyadh Cement holds the lowest inventory levels (4 months of LTM average sales vs. industry average of 11 months), followed by Saudi Cement as well as Yamama Cement at 6 months, and Qassim Cement at 9 months, said the financial powerhouse in its report.

Najran Cement has an inventory of 13 months, followed by Arabian Cement and Yanbu Cement at 14 and 15 months, respectively. Southern Cement had the highest inventory level of 20 months, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

