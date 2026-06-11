Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipalities and Housing (MOMAH), represented by the Holy Capital Municipality and the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP), announced on Thursday the launch of the tendering process for a mixed-use real estate project under the public-private partnership (PPP) framework in the southeast of Makkah.

NCP said project, located on Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Road (Al-Hada Road), is being procured under a 50-year Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) model with the private sector partner responsible for design, construction, operation, and maintenance of the project.

The project entails developing a government-owned plot of land spanning 166,487.84 square metres (sqm) into a premium mixed-use facility. The site is zoned for two-storey developments and features connectivity to major road networks.

Furthermore, the development will integrate services with surrounding projects to address community needs, deliver essential services, and support ongoing population growth.

The deadline for submission of Expressions of Interest (EOI) is 13 September 2026, at 5:00 PM KSA time.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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