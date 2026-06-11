Sharjah-based sustainability company BEEAH has commenced early works on its flagship Khalid Bin Sultan City real estate development, marking a significant milestone in the project’s delivery.

Local contractor Building Co. (BEST) will undertake the enabling works package for the development, which is envisioned as a next-generation, sustainable urban community.

Phase 1 of the project is targeted for completion in 2029.

The enabling works contract spans an approximate total area of 420,738.96 square metres (sqm).

Progress on site is already underway, with approximately 90,000 m3 of excavation and cutting works, along with 111,000 m3 of filling works, completed across a land area of around 80,000 sqm. This represents nearly 19 percent of the total early works area.

Zawya Projects had reported last year that Phase 1 is set to be handed over by November 2029 with 400 units - a mix of 2 to 4-bedroom townhouses and 3 to 5-bedroom villas - representing around 27 percent of the total 1,500 residential units planned.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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