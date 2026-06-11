Saleh Al Musalhi: The indicators reflect growing confidence in the investment environment in Al Dhahirah Governorate, alongside ongoing efforts to enhance services and facilitate procedures for investors and entrepreneurs.

Al Dhahirah Governorate has strong economic and geographical assets that support the growth of various commercial, industrial, and service sectors.

Al Dhahirah Governorate continues to consolidate its position as a promising economic destination in the Sultanate of Oman, driven by growing investment activity and rising indicators of commercial and industrial performance, in light of ongoing efforts to enhance economic diversification and streamline investment procedures. In recent years, the Governorate has also seen growth across the trade, services, and investment sectors, supported by infrastructure projects and regional development initiatives. These factors contribute to strengthening Al Dhahirah’s role in achieving sustainable economic development goals and diversifying income sources in the Sultanate of Oman.

Statistical data for the first quarter of the current year showed a notable increase in new commercial registrations (CRs), reaching 139 new CRs compared to 93 during the same period last year, representing a growth of 49.5%, bringing the total CRs to 10,234.

Saleh bin Said Al Musalhi, Director of the Directorate of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion in Al Dhahirah Governorate, stated that these indicators reflect growing confidence in the investment environment, as well as ongoing efforts to develop services and facilitate procedures for investors and entrepreneurs, contributing to strengthening economic activity and attracting more investment projects.

Economic and geographical assets

Al Musalhi noted that Al Dhahirah Governorate holds strong economic and geographical assets that support the growth of various commercial, industrial, and service sectors. He affirmed that the administration, in coordination with relevant entities, is working to provide an enabling business environment that supports small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and enhances both local and foreign investment.

At the wilayat level, Wilayat of Ibri maintained its lead in new commercial registrations, recording 114 CRs with a growth rate of 46.2%. Dhank ranked second in terms of growth rate, recording 13 new registrations, an increase of 116.7%, while Yanqul recorded 12 CRs during the same period.

1,687 Completed commercial licences

In terms of commercial and automatic licensing, 1,687 commercial licences were completed, bringing the total licences to 16,130. Licences automatically completed reached 2,077, raising the total number to 23,947 automatically completed licences.

318 Completed industrial licences

In the industrial sector, 318 completed industrial licences were issued, with Ibri leading at 253 licences, followed by Dhank and Yanqul with 36 and 29 licences respectively.

Investment projects diversification

Investment and commercial projects in Al Dhahirah Governorate are diversified across several sectors, including oil and gas and related industries, construction materials and related sectors, warehouses and logistics services, light and medium industries, manufacturing industries, food industries, and other industrial activities.

Al Dhahirah Governorate is also seeing a qualitative shift in the energy sector, with Ibri leading renewable energy projects. The cumulative number of CRs reached 453, while construction contracting activities continued to lead as the most licensed activity in the Governorate with 179 new licences, achieving a growth rate of 77.2% compared to the same period last year.

Inspection campaigns

The Directorate of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion in Al Dhahirah Governorate regularly conducts inspection campaigns across markets and commercial establishments to protect consumers, ensure compliance with commercial laws and regulations, and combat violations.

Approximately 360 inspection visits were carried out, including inspections of men’s tailoring shops to ensure compliance with national identity requirements and regulatory standards for the activity. Fuel stations were also inspected to verify the availability of e-payment services, resulting in around 30 violations issued for non-compliance with Ministerial Decision No. 386/2022 regarding the provision of electronic payment services.

Joint campaigns were also conducted with relevant government entities to inspect products and goods, ensure compliance with approved standards, identify counterfeit or adulterated goods, and take legal action against violators. In addition, several factories in the Governorate were visited to verify industrial licences and discuss challenges faced by manufacturers.

Economic Zone at Al Dhahirah

The Economic Zone at Al Dhahirah (EZAD) is one of the largest strategic projects in the Sultanate of Oman. It aims to transform Al Dhahirah into a logistics and industrial hub to enhance economic diversification and sustainable development, while boosting intra-trade with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and attracting both local and foreign investment.

The EZAD also contributes to strengthening logistics connectivity for goods between land and sea ports in the Sultanate of Oman and GCC countries, due to its proximity to the Rub Al Khali border crossing with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Several projects have been awarded within the zone, including the development of the dry port infrastructure, a veterinary quarantine facility and related services, the development of an administrative and commercial complex with associated facilities, as well as the implementation of main roads and a surface water drainage system for the area.

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