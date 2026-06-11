Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone), in partnership with Mint, India’s leading business and financial newspaper, hosted the Global Publishing Exchange 2026 in New Delhi, positioning Sharjah as a gateway for Indian publishers seeking international expansion.

The event brought together publishing houses, media and content entrepreneurs, authors, literary agents, consultants and industry leaders, alongside stakeholders interested in strengthening economic and publishing ties between the UAE and India.

Discussions focused on Sharjah’s role as a gateway to global markets, taxation and business structuring, UAE-India publishing partnerships, international growth opportunities for Indian publishers, and the strategic advantages offered by SPC Free Zone.

The conference highlighted the strength of UAE-India economic relations, with bilateral trade reaching US$100 billion following the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed in 2022. It also underscored opportunities within India’s publishing sector, valued at more than US$8 billion and growing at an annual rate of 20 percent.

Saif Al Suwaidi, Director of SPC Free Zone, said, “Sharjah approaches international expansion by removing the complexities that hinder publishers’ growth and access to new markets. Through an integrated business environment, including the world’s first AI-powered business licence, full foreign ownership and tax advantages, companies can focus on content development, talent and expansion.”

Rakshita Madan, Editor at Mint, said Indian publishers are increasingly looking beyond domestic markets, noting that successful expansion depends on efficient execution and sustainable growth strategies.

The programme also featured a presentation by tax expert Gauri Chadha on UAE-India tax frameworks and the benefits of Sharjah’s business environment for publishers, including intellectual property protection and access to bilateral economic agreements.

A panel discussion titled New Pathways for Indian Publishers featured Namita Gokhale, co-founder of the Jaipur Literature Festival; Ramesh K. Mittal, President of the Federation of Indian Publishers; Aditi Maheshwari, President of the Association of Indian Publishers and Booksellers; and Ashish K. Gupta, Executive Director of Atlantic Publishers and Distributors Pvt. Ltd.

Participants discussed developments in India’s publishing industry, opportunities in digital publishing, rights exchange and distribution, and ways to strengthen international market presence.

The conference concluded with a discussion titled Sharjah and India: Building the Next Publishing Bridge, featuring Iman Ben Chaibah, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Global Markets at the Sharjah Book Authority.

She highlighted Sharjah’s role as a platform for networking, deal-making and business growth, as well as the use of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to support the publishing sector. She added that rising demand for cultural and educational content across the Gulf region presents significant opportunities for Indian publishers.

The event also highlighted SPC Free Zone’s publishing ecosystem, which hosts more than 20,000 companies, including over 4,552 Indian firms. Among them are 152 companies specialising in publishing, digital publishing, printing and distribution.

Sharjah also offers a digital platform connecting more than 400 publishing houses across 80 countries for rights exchange, further reinforcing its position as a global hub for the publishing industry.