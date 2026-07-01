Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy has announced fuel prices for July 2026.

According to the announcement on its website, the price of premium-grade petrol has increased, while the price of super-grade petrol remains unchanged.

Super-grade petrol will cost QR2.10 per litre, while premium-grade petrol will be priced at QR2.05 per litre in July, up from QR2.00 in June.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel remains unchanged at QR2.05 per litre in July.

The Ministry of Energy began pegging fuel prices to the international market, and since September 2017, QatarEnergy has been responsible for announcing the monthly fuel price list.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

