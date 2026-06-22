RIYADH - The Ministry of Commerce announced the recall of 1,169 Lucid Air Pure vehicles, model years 2024-2026, due to a defect in the installation of driveshaft bolts.

The defect may cause driveshaft separation and a sudden loss of propulsion power while driving, increasing the risk of accidents and posing a safety hazard to road users.

The ministry urged owners of affected vehicles to verify whether their vehicle identification numbers are included in the recall through the Recalls.sa website at http://Recalls.sa.

Owners are also advised to contact the authorized dealer, Lucid Motors, at the toll-free number 8001111030 to carry out the necessary repairs free of charge.

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