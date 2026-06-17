RIYADH - The Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) has decided to prohibit the entry of vehicles from 29 automobile manufacturers after they failed to submit their 2026 vehicle supply plans within the designated timeframe.

In a circular, SASO stated that the decision is based on its directives related to the implementation of the Saudi fuel economy standard for light vehicles (Saudi Arabia Corporate Average Fuel Economy Standard -Saudi CAEF).

SASO confirmed that the restriction applies to new light vehicles weighing up to 3.5 tons imported from these companies. The ban will remain in effect until the required supply plan submissions are completed, with a final deadline set for the end of this year.

The list of companies whose vehicles are temporarily barred from entering the Kingdom includes: LUXGEN MOTOR, Volvo Cars, Hozon New Energy Automobile, ZHENGZHOU NISSAN AUTOMOBILE, HAWTAL MOTOR GROUP, Greenkar Auto Tech, and Chongqing Livan Automobile Manufacturing. The ban will remain in effect until the requirements for submitting the 2026 supply plans are fulfilled.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

