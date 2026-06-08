RIYADH - Saudi Arabia imported approximately 1.9 million vehicles over the last two years, with China emerging as one of the leading suppliers to the Saudi automotive market.

These developments coincide with the country’s ongoing efforts to enhance the value of its local supply chain and reduce dependence on vehicle imports, according to Al-Arabiya.net report.

The Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) data showed that vehicle imports to Saudi Arabia reached around 959,403 units by 2025, further expanding the Kingdom’s already substantial automotive market, which ranks among the largest globally.

The data also revealed that vehicle imports to Saudi Arabia reached approximately 942,118 units in 2024, with China identified as the leading source of vehicles imported into the Kingdom during the past two years.

In a related development, ZATCA reported that Japanese vehicle imports ranked second after China, followed by India, Thailand, and South Korea. The United States occupied sixth place, reflecting a notable decline in the presence of American vehicles within the Saudi automotive market.

The Saudi automotive market continues to maintain its global standing, ranking among the top 20 markets worldwide. According to a government report, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries account for more than half of the Kingdom’s car sales.

Saudi Arabia has implemented a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening the flexibility of its supply chain and reducing reliance on imported vehicles. Central to these efforts is the establishment of the King Salman Automotive Complex within the King Abdullah Economic City Special Economic Zone, dedicated to automotive manufacturing activities.

The complex serves as a major hub for both local and international automotive companies, notably hosting the factory of Seer, the Kingdom’s first electric vehicle brand, and Lucid Motors, which inaugurated its first international factory in King Abdullah Economic City in 2023.

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