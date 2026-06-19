South Africa's retail sector posted modest growth in April 2026, with stronger performances from furniture, household goods and specialised retailers helping to offset softer activity in other segments of the market.

According to the latest retail trade figures from StatsSA, measured in real terms at constant 2019 prices, retail trade sales increased by 1.3% year-on-year in April 2026, signalling continued resilience among consumers despite ongoing economic pressures.

The strongest contribution came from the category of all "other" retailers, which recorded growth of 5.0% and contributed 0.6 of a percentage point to the overall increase.

Retailers specialising in household furniture, appliances and equipment also delivered a standout performance, with sales rising by 8.8% year-on-year and contributing 0.4 of a percentage point to overall growth.

General dealers, which account for a significant portion of the retail sector, reported a more modest increase of 0.9%, yet still contributed 0.4 of a percentage point to total sales growth.

Monthly momentum improves

On a month-on-month basis, retail activity showed signs of recovery.

Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 0.9% in April compared with March 2026, following a marginal increase of 0.1% in March and a decline of 1.1% in February.

The improvement suggests that consumer spending gained some momentum during April after a relatively subdued start to the year.

Three-month performance remains positive

Looking at broader trends, retail trade sales increased by 1.8% in the three months ended April 2026 compared with the corresponding period in 2025.

Once again, specialised retailers and household goods categories emerged as key drivers of growth.

All "other" retailers recorded a robust 7.3% increase over the three-month period, contributing 0.8 of a percentage point to overall growth. Retailers in household furniture, appliances and equipment achieved growth of 9.5%, contributing 0.4 of a percentage point, while retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods grew by 2.3%, also contributing 0.4 of a percentage point.

The performance of furniture and household goods retailers may indicate continued consumer investment in home improvements and household purchases, despite broader economic challenges.

General dealers weigh on quarterly performance

Despite the positive year-on-year trend, the sector faced challenges when compared with the previous three months.

Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales declined by 0.3% in the three months ended April 2026 relative to the preceding three-month period.

The largest negative contributor was the general dealers category, which declined by 0.8% and reduced overall growth by 0.3 of a percentage point.

The decline highlights the uneven nature of consumer spending patterns, with shoppers appearing to direct more expenditure toward specific retail categories rather than broad-based retail purchases.

Outlook for the retail sector

While growth remains relatively modest, April's figures suggest that South Africa's retail sector continues to demonstrate resilience amid a challenging economic environment characterised by cost-of-living pressures, elevated interest rates and constrained household budgets.

The strong performance of household furniture, appliances and specialised retail categories points to pockets of opportunity within the market, while the recovery in month-on-month sales offers a potentially encouraging signal for retailers heading into the remainder of the year.

However, the decline in seasonally adjusted sales over the broader three-month period suggests that consumer demand remains fragile, and retailers will continue to navigate a highly competitive and price-sensitive market environment.

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