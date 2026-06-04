Amazon Prime, a membership program that offers members an unmatched combination of unlimited free delivery, savings, and entertainment advantages, has been formally introduced in South Africa by Amazon.co.za.

Enjoyed my members across the world in 26 other countries, Prime benefits include unlimited free same-day and next-day delivery on a wide range of items with no minimum spend; exclusive access to Prime Day, Amazon’s annual global shopping event, and early access to deals throughout the year; access to popular award-winning international movies and series on Prime Video; and free gaming with Amazon Luna, with a free (monthly) Twitch channel subscription.

"We are thrilled to offer South African customers world-class shopping and entertainment benefits in a single membership through Amazon Prime," says Robert Koen, managing director, sub-Saharan Africa, Amazon.

"Since launching Amazon in South Africa two years ago, we have built a store our customers love, with a great selection of local and international products backed by a reliable delivery experience.

Launching Prime is the next exciting milestone on our journey in the country, deepening our commitment to becoming a meaningful part of South Africans' daily lives by offering even more convenience, savings, and entertainment."

What to expect

Amazon Prime benefits for members in South Africa includes:



- Fast, Free Delivery: Amazon Prime members will get unlimited fast, free delivery of Prime eligible items across a wide range of categories including everyday essentials, shoes, electronics, home, sporting gear and kitchen, including:

- Unlimited free Same-Day Delivery on all orders placed before midday in Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Pretoria with no minimum order spend.



- Unlimited free Next-Day Delivery in major cities with no minimum order spend.

- Prime Video: Amazon Prime members will have access to unlimited streaming of award-winning exclusive Amazon Originals and international licensed movies and series available across smart TVs, streaming devices, game consoles, tablets, mobile phones, and desktops.

- Prime Exclusive Savings & Events:

- Exclusive Events: From 23 - 29 June 2026, Amazon Prime members will enjoy exclusive access to Prime Day, Amazon’s flagship annual global shopping event, only for Prime members.

- Exclusive Deals & Savings: Amazon Prime members will enjoy exclusive deals and discounts on thousands of items.

- Early Access: Amazon Prime members also get to enjoy early access to special deals on the brands they love during deal events like Black Friday.

- Amazon Luna: Amazon Prime members can enjoy access to free cloud gaming enabling them to stream some of the most loved games. Prime members also have access to free, downloadable PC games each month, and a free (monthly) Twitch channel subscription, which they can use to subscribe and support their favourite Twitch streamer.

Jamil Ghani, vice president at Amazon Prime says, "We've seen first-hand how Prime transforms the way members shop and enjoy entertainment around the world – from India to Brazil, Egypt to Australia.

In every new country we've launched, Prime has become an indispensable part of members’ daily lives, saving them time and money while connecting them to world-class entertainment.

Today, we're thrilled to bring that same promise to South Africa. We look forward to delivering disproportionate value when South African customers experience Prime’s convenience, value, and entertainment – and we're only getting started."

Customers can sign up online for Prime for a 30-day free trial and then join for a monthly or annual fee.

. © 2026. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).