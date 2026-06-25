Bahrain - Councillors are seeking to add another landmark to Bahrain’s motorsport legacy – a world-class museum dedicated to the fastest and most luxurious cars, which could become the first attraction of its kind globally.

The proposal, led by Southern Municipal Council chairman Abdulla Abdullatif, was unanimously approved.

It envisions an interactive facility showcasing iconic supercar brands including McLaren, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Alfa Romeo, Pagani and Hennessey Performance Engineering.

The council is set to begin discussions next month on two possible locations – within the iconic Sakhir racing complex, or at the former Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Sanabis, recently acquired by the Bahrain International Circuit.

Bahrain has been recognised as the motorsport capital of the Middle East since becoming the first Gulf nation to host the prestigious Formula One Grand Prix in 2004. Mr Abdullatif believes this project, if implemented, could create a world-class destination celebrating automotive excellence – one that would offer far more than static displays.

“It is not just a conventional museum – the idea is for an interactive, activity-oriented facility and event space,” he said.

“The museum, to my knowledge, would be the first in the world dedicated specifically to luxurious high-speed cars. We could expand further, but at this stage the project is still in its first phase and is seeking acceptance as a concept.”

In a move to build institutional backing, the proposal has been submitted to Parliament’s financial and economic affairs committee, while copies will also be forwarded to the Economic Development Board (EDB) and Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, the sovereign wealth fund under which the BIC operates.

Parliament’s financial and economic affairs committee chairman and Bahrain Chamber treasurer MP Ahmed Al Salloom welcomed the proposal, saying the initiative could significantly strengthen Bahrain’s international reputation.

“Yes, to the proposal. We need implementation details with all technical, financial, administrative and legislative aspects fully addressed,” said Mr Al Salloom.

“This project has the potential to further reinforce Bahrain’s position as the undisputed home of motorsports in the region, but proper feasibility studies and budget estimates must be submitted before Parliament’s new term begins in October.”

Committee member MP Najeeb Al Kuwari also threw his support behind the plan, stressing the need for urgency.

“I realise it is still early, but with time running fast, we need to act fast,” he said.

“Imagine the regional attention Bahrain would attract by introducing such a museum. It could become a major tourism magnet and another milestone for the kingdom’s sporting identity.”

If approved by concerned authorities, Bahrain may once again race ahead of the region – this time by creating a turbocharged global destination unlike anywhere else in the world.

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