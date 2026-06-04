Doha, Qatar: As part of efforts to enhance road user safety and ensure the quality of products available in the local market, the Qatar General Organization for Standardization and Metrology (QS) has announced the adoption of new technical requirements regulating the extension of the permitted sales period for passenger car, bus, and light truck tires.

The new technical regulations allow for an additional six-month sales period for tires, provided that dealers and sales outlets comply with all approved technical requirements.

Consumers must also be granted an additional three-month warranty, bringing the total warranty period to one year and three months for tires approved for an extended sales period.

The measure comes in implementation of Minister of Commerce and Industry Decision No. (35) of 2026, which updates Qatar Standard QS 581 concerning vehicle tire storage requirements as a mandatory technical regulation in the State of Qatar.

In this context, Eng. Sultan Hassan Al Kuwari, Head of the Engineering Standards Section at the Standards and Metrology Department of the Authority, explained that extending the tire sales period will not be automatic. Instead, it will be subject to compliance with approved technical requirements and controls in accordance with the

provisions of the technical regulation, ensuring that a high level of quality and safety is maintained for products circulating in the local market.

Al Kuwari stressed that the Authority will review applications submitted by companies seeking approval for the extension and verify their compliance with the technical requirements outlined in the regulation. Approvals will be granted only to companies that meet all conditions, while the relevant regulatory authorities will be provided

with lists of approved companies and tire models authorized for extended sales.

He added that the next phase will include continued inspection campaigns and periodic audits of company warehouses, tire showrooms, and sales outlets, in coordination with the relevant authorities, particularly the Consumer Protection and Anti-Commercial Fraud Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

These inspections will ensure compliance with approved storage and inspection requirements.

He pointed out that these measures form part of ongoing efforts to regulate the circulation of tires in the local market, enhance product quality and safety, protect consumer rights, and curb improper practices that could affect the safety of road users.

Concluding his remarks, Eng. Sultan Hassan Al Kuwari affirmed that the Authority will continue monitoring the implementation of the decision and periodically evaluating its outcomes through quarterly reports on implementation results.

Corrective measures will be taken whenever necessary to maintain a balance between market regulation, consumer safety, and compliance with approved technical regulations in the State of Qatar.

The Authority also called on all dealers and sales outlets to comply with the approved technical requirements and cooperate with regulatory authorities, contributing to higher levels of compliance and the achievement of the highest safety standards.

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