UAE - Chevrolet and Al Ghandi Auto, its exclusive dealer partner in Dubai, are preparing to unveil a new customer experience in the UAE, with Dubai set to become the first market globally to bring this tech-forward concept to life for General Motors.

Located in one of Dubai’s busiest retail hubs, City Centre Mirdif, the space moves beyond the traditional showroom model to create a more engaging way for customers to connect with the brand.

Whether discovering Chevrolet for the first time, exploring a specific vehicle or simply spending time within the space, visitors will experience the brand in a way that is designed to feel welcoming, interactive and distinctly Chevrolet.

The innovative Chevrolet customer experience space reflects a broader shift in how people discover, engage with and shop for brands today, as customers move more fluidly between digital and physical touchpoints and expect experiences that feel seamless, engaging and tailored to their needs.

While full details remain under wraps, the upcoming showroom will bring together immersive technology, global design thinking and regional insight into one landmark destination. It has been brought to life through close collaboration between Chevrolet’s Middle East team and global design teams, alongside a handpicked network of world-leading suppliers and specialist partners spanning interior design, contracting, lighting and immersive experience development.

Developed in partnership with Al Ghandi Auto, Chevrolet’s exclusive dealer in Dubai, the new concept reflects a shared ambition to create a destination that reflects changing customer expectations while staying true to what has always made Chevrolet relevant: its place in people’s lives.

“For more than a century, Chevrolet has been part of people’s lives across this region. But the way customers engage with brands today looks very different from even a decade ago,” said Furrukh Jawaid, Chief Marketing Officer, General Motors Africa and Middle East. “This project is our response to that shift. Together with our partner, we are preparing to introduce a new kind of experience in the UAE — one designed around how customers actually discover, explore and connect with brands today. We are not revealing everything just yet, but what is coming will challenge expectations of what an automotive destination can be.”

Mark Jenkins, CEO, Al Ghandi Auto, said: “The UAE is a natural launchpad for this concept because customer expectations here are helping shape the future of retail through the speed at which they embrace new experiences. This concept has been designed to reflect that mindset – bringing together convenience, discovery and engagement in a way that feels relevant to customers in Dubai. We’re proud to partner with Chevrolet to bring this vision to life and help create a new kind of brand experience in the market.”

As General Motors marks 100 years in Africa and the Middle East, Chevrolet’s upcoming experiential showroom reflects both the strength of its legacy and its ambition for what comes next — bringing together global expertise, innovation and regional insight in a destination designed around what customers want next, it said.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

